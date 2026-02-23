Solutions Journalism Network’s train-the-trainers seeks entries

THE Solutions Journalism Network is seeking pitches from journalism trainers, editors, reporters, and journalism school educators interested in (or already) leading solutions journalism trainings for journalists.

This is an opportunity to develop solutions journalism training skills and to support solutions journalism projects with SJN’s accreditation and support.

During five online sessions* held over the course of two weeks, the group works together to come up with ideas and strategies for teaching solutions journalism: rigorous reporting on how people are responding to problems.

The programme kicks off with the official solutions journalism training, which leads to an exploration of how to teach what solutions journalism is, why it matters, and how to practice it (and teach it) in particular contexts.

The programme also digs into the four criteria of solutions journalism, case studies of worldwide practices, and exercises that will help participants teach journalists and newsrooms how to engage meaningfully and embrace the practice.

The group works together to set training goals and outlines to help each participant become a successful solutions journalism trainer for their newsroom, students or communities of journalists.

The deadline to apply is March 1, 2026. Interested applicants can apply here.