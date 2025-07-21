back to top

Sowore leads retired police officers’ protest in Abuja

Reading time: 1 mins
News
Sowore leads retired police officers' protest, demands better welfare
Retired police officers protest in Abuja on Monday, July 21
Bankole ABE
Bankole ABE

HUMAN rights activist Omoyele Sowore, on Monday, July 21, led a protest of retired police officers in Abuja to demand better welfare for personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The Nigerian Union of Retired Police Officers, who had vowed to picket the National Assembly complex, stormed the complex despite the rainfall in the nation’s capital and thereafter moved to the Force Headquarters with a demand for their immediate removal from the contributory pension scheme.

They described the pension scheme asdiscriminatory’.

The demonstrators, mostly elderly, stood in the rain, holding placards and chanting anti-government songs.

Security personnel were on the ground to prevent the hijacking of the demonstration and disruption of public order.

In the past months, retired police officers have been demanding full exemption of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) from the contributory pension scheme (CPS)


     

     

    Some of the retired officers had debated that their low monthly pension could not meet their immediate needs.

    Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2023 elections, has been promoting the protest with the hashtag #Policeprotest on his X handle.

    The ICIR reported on Sunday that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun directed commissioners of police to ensure adequate protection for the protesters.

    Egbetokun gave the order, in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Sunday, July 20. 

    Read Also:

    EFCC Denies Reports That It Is Broke
    ‘Dead’ Boko Hara Leader, Shekau Reappears In New Video
    77 Year Old Woman, Others Arraigned Over N65 Million Land Scam
    Emir of Zaria Calls For Compromise Between ASUU, FG
    Bankole Abe
    Reporter at  | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page

    A reporter with the ICIR
    A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement