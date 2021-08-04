7mins read

SSS produces all 12 Igboho’s aides in court

Ijeoma OPARA
Photograph: beegeagle.wordpress.com

THE State Security Service (SSS) has fully complied with the order of a Federal High Court in Abuja to produce in court all 12 aides of Yoruba Nation activist Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Igboho.

The SSS on Wednesday produced the detainees before the court after failing to do so on two occasions.

Following an ex-parte motion moved by counsel to the 12 applicants Pelumi Olahengbesi to seek for the enforcement of their fundamental rights, the High Court Judge Obiora Egwuatu had ordered that the detained aides be produced in court.

The SSS had failed to present the aides on July 23, and on July 29, the Justice gave fresh orders to present them in court.

On Monday, the security agency produced eight of the detainees, leaving four others in detention and cited logistics issues as the reason for the absence of the other four.

Again, Egwuatu ordered that the detainees be produced in court at the next hearing to show why they should not be released on bail.

The detainees were arrested during a raid by the SSS on Igboho’s residence in the early hours of Thursday, July 1 and have been in SSS detention since then.

They were paraded and accused of stockpiling arms and intending to cause chaos in the country.

