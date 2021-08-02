SSS produce eight of Igboho’s detained aides in court

They were arrested and kept in detention since July 1.

They were presented before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday, after the High Court Judge Obiora Egwuatu had issued the SSS with a directive on July 29 to produce the detained aides in court during the hearing of a suit filed against the security agency.

The SSS had arrested 12 of Igboho’s allies in July, but presented only eight detainees in court on Monday, citing logistics problems as reasons for leaving the others behind.

Lawyer to Igboho’s aides Pelumi Olajengbesi requested that the court order the SSS to produce the remaining four aides in court at the next hearing date.

The 12 detainees were arrested during a raid by the SSS on Igboho’s residence in the early hours of Thursday, July 1.

The aides were paraded and accused, along with Igboho, of stockpiling arms and intending to cause chaos in the country.

Olajengbesi sued the security agency after the raid and detention, claiming that his clients had remained underground for weeks.

The ICIR reported that at least seven people were killed at Igboho’s residence during the raid, and property worth millions of naira, destroyed by the assailants.

Igboho was arrested two weeks ago in Benin Republic and is presently battling an extradition suit in a Beninese court.