Stay too long, pay the price: Nigeria to fine visa overstayers $15 daily from August

Int'l Affairs
Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo
Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo
Nanji Nandang Venley
THE Nigerian government has announced that from August 2025, travellers who overstay their visas will be fined $15 for each extra day they remain in the country.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, made the announcement during a stakeholders’ meeting held on Friday, 11 April. He said the fine is part of the new Nigeria Visa Policy (NVP) 2025, aimed at curbing visa abuse.

In addition to the daily fines, overstayers may also face entry bans:

  • A five-year ban for overstaying by three months,
  • A ten-year ban for overstaying by one year or more.

Grace period before enforcement

Although the policy will officially come into effect in May 2025, Tunji-Ojo explained there will be a grace period lasting until August 2025.

During this time, travellers who overstay their visas will not be fined. The minister said the grace period is to allow visa holders to adjust and comply with the new rules.


     

     

    Part of broader immigration reforms

    The ICIR reports that the meeting also covered other reforms led by the Ministry of Interior and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS). These include updates to the Expatriate Quota system and a fully revised Nigeria Visa Policy 2025.

    Tunji-Ojo noted that the fine system is part of broader efforts to improve compliance, enhance national security, and promote responsible migration. The NIS will be in charge of enforcing the new penalties.

    E-Visa system launching in May

    As part of the visa reform process, the minister in a separate statement also announced that Nigeria will launch a digital visa system (e-visa) on May 1, 2025. The system will allow travellers to:

    • Apply for visas online,
    • Track their applications in real time,
    • Receive approvals electronically.

    In addition, the government plans to digitise landing and exit cards at international airports across the country, as part of efforts to modernise immigration services and improve efficiency at border points.

    Nanji is an investigative journalist with the ICIR. She has years of experience in reporting and broadcasting human angle stories, gender inequalities, minority stories, and human rights issues.

