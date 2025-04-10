back to top

FG to launch e-visa system May 1, plans digital landing, exit cards

Reading time: 1 mins
News
Festus Keyamo, during a joint press briefing with the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo. Photo: Keyamo
The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Festus Keyamo, during a joint press briefing with the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo. Photo: Keyamo
Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN

THE Federal Government has announced that it will officially launch an electronic visa (e-visa) system on May 1, 2025, as part of ongoing efforts to modernise the country’s immigration process.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, announced this on Wednesday during a joint press briefing with the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo. 

The ministers, in  separate statements on Thursday, April 10, said the initiative will  see the digitalisation of landing and exit cards at Nigeria’s international airports.

 Keyamo said the intervention would be carried out by the Ministry of Aviation as well as the Ministry of Interior.

“In continuation of the series of collaborative efforts both Ministries have made since the inception of this administration, earlier today, I held a joint Press briefing with my brother, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and our teams from our agencies.

“We announced plans to launch the e-visa system and also to digitalise the landing and exit cards at our international airports. We also set up a joint team to work on the protocols that will be transmitted to airlines in this respect for strict compliance,” he said.

Tunji-Ojo, in a separate statement, confirmed that the e-visa system rollout is scheduled for May 1. He described the development as a testament to the benefits of inter-ministerial cooperation.


     

     

    “Aside from demonstrating inter-ministerial collaboration, we showed the possibilities of re-engineering processes for optimal success, even as independent government bodies in an endless pursuit of excellence,” the minister said.

    “During the session, we explained how the newly automated landing and exit card will enhance processes as well as help the government in areas of documentation and intelligence gathering of foreigners in and out of the country.”

    The Minister of Interior also applauded the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for partnering with the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to support the initiative. 

    Read Also:

    7 officers confirmed dead in military plane crash
    Aregbesola seeks release of 30% prison inmates
    EFCC invites Fani-Kayode, Odumakin over fake news on CJN Onnoghen
    EFCC quizzes former Aviation minister Hadi Sirika over alleged N8bn fraud

    He further expressed appreciation to Minister Keyamo for his role in making the collaboration possible.

    Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement