Stringer Foundation announces fellowship for early-career journalists

THE Stringer Foundation has announced a call for application for its investigative journalism fellowship, aimed at supporting bold, high-impact investigative reporting that holds power to account and gives voice to the under-reported.

The organisation said early-career investigative journalists globally are invited to apply, as participants will receive multi-year funding and “comprehensive support” to pursue investigations of significance, especially in spaces where journalists work under threat, with limited institutional backing, or face challenging environments.

“At a time when truth is under attack and independent journalism is threatened, brave journalists need support more than ever. Many courageous journalists work with limited institutional backing and in isolation as they document human rights violations, corruption, and abuses of power. Our global community sustains courageous journalism’s positive impact on the world, and inspires journalists to come together in serving society,” it said.

It also explained that applicants must be willing to commit to a multi-year fellowship period and the support structure that comes with it.

The call strongly emphasises independent, courageous journalism under threat or isolation.

The deadline for submission is December 31.

Interested applicants can apply here.