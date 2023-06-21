25.1 C
Abuja
HomeNewsWorld News
World News

Submarine trip to Titanic wreckage: Underwater sounds heard in search for missing tourists

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma OPARA
Titan submersible. Photo: OceanGate website

Related

THE search for a submarine being used to convey tourists to the site of the Titanic wreckage has continued after it went missing on Sunday, June 18.

At least, five persons were on board the submersible owned by a tourist company, OceanGate Expeditions, seeking to explore the wreckage of the Titanic in the North Atlantic Ocean.

Those on board, all male, included British businessman Hamish Harding, 58; British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son Suleman, 18; French explorer Paul-Henry Nargeolet, 77; and Stockton Rush, 61, chief executive of OceanGate.

However, less than two hours after the submersible dived into the sea, signal was lost between it and the support ship that transported it towards the site of the wreckage, resulting in a frenzied search that has continued for the past three days.

The trip to the site of the Titanic wreck, which involves an eight-day tour underwater, costs $250,000 per person.

OceanGate had carried out successful expeditions to the site of the wreckage in 2021 and 2022.

The company said via its website that it would continue to carry out annual trips to the site of the Titanic to document the extent of decay.

The missing submarine, called Titan, has emergency oxygen to last 96 hours, which is due to run out by Thursday, 10:00 GMT (06:00 EDT), leaving the tourists in the vessel with about a day left.

The submersible is also locked with bolts from outside, meaning that the men will remain trapped in the vessel even if it resurfaces, and may run out of oxygen if they do not get external help.

According to a tweet by the United States Coast Guard, underwater noises were heard by a Canadian P-3 aircraft within the search area, and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) were relocated to trace the origin of the sounds, though they have so far yielded negative results.

“The data from the P-3 aircraft has been shared with our U.S. Navy experts for further analysis, which will be considered in future search plans,” the U.S. Coast Guard tweeted on Wednesday, June 21.

It was also reported that the sounds were heard at 30-minute intervals on Tuesday, June 20, leaving many hopeful that they were made by humans, although experts are yet to interpret them.

The Titanic wreckage sits, at least, 12,000 feet below sea level. It is one of the World Heritage sites as declared by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The Titanic sank in April 1912 against an iceberg while travelling from England to New York City on its first trip across the Atlantic Ocean, killing about 1,500 out of the 2,200 people on board.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    Builders of the cruiser ship had touted it as “The unsinkable”, and quoted in books on the Titanic tragedy as boasting after completing work on the then largest and most luxurious tourist boat as saying, “Even God Himself cannot sink this ship.”

    After the ship collided with the iceberg, lifeboats were launched, but only about 700 people were rescued, as the available rescue boats were not enough for all the passengers on board.

    Many passengers that died on the Titanic were among the world’s richest people, who boarded it for prestige. As they waited to get on lifeboats, the ship’s musicians, all of who later died in the wreck, continued to entertain them until it sank completely.

    The wreckage of the Titanic was found in 1985.

    Ijeoma OPARA
    Author Page

    Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via [email protected] or @ije_le on Twitter.

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Politics and Governance

    Kano governor reinstates anti-corruption agency chief Ganduje sacked

    KANO State governor, Abba Kabir, has reinstated the state chairman of the Public Complaints...
    Judiciary

    DSS, OAGF ask court to reject Emefiele’s bail request

    The Department of State Services (DSS) and the office of the Attorney-General of the...
    Entertainment

    Davido becomes first African artiste to perform at CNN’s Juneteenth concert

    AWARD-winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, widely known as Davido, captivated the audience at the...
    News

    DataPro suspends credit rating on Tingo Mobile

    DATAPRO Limited, a Nigerian rating agency, has suspended its credit rating of Tingo Mobile. The...
    News

     Former NIMASA DG opposes proposed merger with FIRS, Customs

    A FORMER Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Ade Dosunmu,...

    Most Read

    Aborted strike: 7 key agreements FG sealed with labour

    Fact-checked: A look at some of Buhari’s claims during his 8 years as president

    List of microfinance banks, others whose licences CBN revoked

    Caught in the belly of one-chance robbers: Nigeria’s major cities hotbed for crime on...

    Adegoke: Court reserves verdict in murder trial against Adedoyin, six others

    Behold governors elected in Nigeria’s gubernatorial elections

    Tribunal merges Obi, Atiku, APM’s petitions against Tinubu

    Nigeria hopes to end subsidy as FG commissions Dangote refinery May 22

    Why UniAbuja charges N225,000 for medical students, N82,000 for Arts — VC

    Tinubu, 28 governors-elect set for inauguration today

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Kano governor reinstates anti-corruption agency chief Ganduje sacked

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.