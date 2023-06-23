23.1 C
Abuja
HomeNewsWorld News
World News

What was the ‘catastrophic implosion’ of the Titan submersible?

Editorial
Editorial
Titan Submersible. Image: OceanGate via Twitter
Titan Submersible. Image: OceanGate via Twitter

Related

By Eric Fusil, University of Adelaide

THE four-day-long search for the missing Titan submersible has come to a tragic end. Reports have confirmed the vessel was subject to a “catastrophic implosion” at some point during its voyage towards the Titanic shipwreck, which would have killed all five passengers instantly.

A debris field comprising “five different major pieces of debris” of various sections of the submersible was found on the sea floor by a remotely operated vehicle, about 500 metres away from the bow of the Titanic, officials said.

These findings are in line with previous news that an acoustic signature “consistent with an implosion” was detected by the US Navy on the same day the Titan began its descent.

The navy’s seabed sensors detected the signature in the general area the vessel was diving when it lost communication with its mothership. At the time the signature was considered “not definitive”.

What is a ‘catastrophic implosion’?

We can assume the implosion actually happened on the first day of the dive – but perhaps not exactly at the same time communication was lost with the mothership. But why did it happen?

Most, if not all, submersibles and submarines operating at depth have a pressure vessel made of a single metallic material with high yield strength. This is typically steel for relatively shallow depths (roughly less than 300m), or titanium for deeper depths.

A titanium or thick steel pressure vessel is usually a spherical shape that can withstand the crushing pressures you might expect at 3,800m – the depth at which the Titanic wreck lies.

The Titan, however, was different. It’s pressure vessel was made of a combination of titanium and composite carbon fibre. This is somewhat unusual from a structural engineering perspective since, in a deep-diving context, titanium and carbon fibre are materials with vastly different properties.

Titanium is elastic and can adapt to an extended range of stresses without any measurable permanent strain remaining after the return to atmospheric pressure. It shrinks to adjust to pressure forces, and re-expands as these forces are alleviated. A carbon-fibre composite, on the other hand, is much stiffer and does not have the same kind of elasticity.

We can only speculate about what happened with the combination of these two technologies, which do not dynamically behave the same way under pressure.

But what we can say almost certainly is that there would have been some kind of loss of integrity due to the differences between these materials. A composite material could potential suffer from “delamination”, which leads to a separation of the layers of reinforcement.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    This would have created a defect which triggered an instantaneous implosion due to the underwater pressure. Within less than one second, the vessel — being pushed down on by the weight of a 3,800m column of water — would have immediately crumpled in from all sides.

    The final moments

    When everything is designed, manufactured and tested perfectly, you’ve got a shape close enough to perfection that can withstand the overall pressure being applied from all directions. In this scenario, the material can “breathe” – shrink and expand as needed with depth. The Titan’s implosion means this was not happening.

    The implosion itself would have killed everyone within less than 20 milliseconds. In fact, the human brain can’t even process information at this speed. As much as the news is devastating, perhaps it is somewhat reassuring the Titan’s passengers would not have suffered a terrifying and drawn-out end. The Conversation

    Eric Fusil, Associate Professor, School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering, University of Adelaide

    This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

    Editorial
    Author Page

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Entertainment

    I’m pained, my children come back from school and talk about Wizkid – Kcee

    RENOWNED Nigerian singer, Kingsley Okonkwo, widely known as Kcee, has mentioned his children's affection...
    Health

    UNICEF: 61,000 children in Southeast Nigeria not vaccinated

    ABOUT 61,000 children across the five Southeast states have not received any vaccination, according...
    Diaspora News

    Lagos state holds half of 97,000 uncollected passports nationwide – NIS

    THE Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has revealed that approximately 97,000 passport booklets issued across...
    Environment

    Floods overrun Abuja TradeMore estate

    FLOODS from a downpour in Abuja on Friday, June 23, have overrun Trademore, a...
    Diaspora News

    PTDF overseas scholarships: 190 South-East applicants screened, only 25 to secure coveted spots

    NO fewer than 190 applicants from the South-East region underwent screening for the 2023/2024...

    Most Read

    Insecurity: Tinubu issues marching orders to service chiefs

    Hilton hotel owner Adedoyin to die by hanging over Adegoke’s murder

    How I came about the name, Ayra Starr

    Nigeria accounts for 89% of martyred Christians worldwide – Report

    Behold governors elected in Nigeria’s gubernatorial elections

    Labour berates NNPCLtd for publicising new petrol price template despite ongoing negotiations

    Fact-checked: A look at some of Buhari’s claims during his 8 years as president

    Buhari swears in new revenue commissioners in administration’s final FEC

    Transcorp delivers post-privatisation deals, as Otedola fights on

    Tribunal admits more evidence in Obi’s petition against Tinubu

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    I’m pained, my children come back from school and talk about Wizkid – Kcee

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.