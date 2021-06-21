We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

A self-acclaimed Yoruba activist Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, is planning to stage a ‘Yoruba Nation’ protest in Lagos State.

Igboho, who has staged protests in Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun, Oyo and Osun, said the Lagos rally would be held on July 3.

Speaking to newsmen, he expressed anger over the continuous killing and kidnapping of Yoruba people by the killer herdsmen in recent times.

He noted that the time was now for the Yoruba to jointly reject the dominance of the Fulani people from Yorubaland.

“We will no longer tolerate them in the South-West again,” he said.

“We will drive them out by force, or else there will not be 2023 election. This is a cause all Yoruba must support. God willing, the rally is expected to hold on July 3.”

The ‘Yoruba Nation’ agitation is a political ideology to realise the independent and sovereign country for the Yoruba race in Nigeria. Igboho has consistently accused President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration of marginalising the people of the South-West region.

However, several political leaders in the region have all rejected and kicked against the idea.

Former Governor of Lagos Bola Ahmed Tinubu, alongside Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, Bisi Akande and all leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-West, in a meeting in Lagos last month, called for ethnic and religious unity instead of a divided nation.