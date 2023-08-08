Super Falcons assured to get unpaid bonuses from NFF

SEQUEL to unpaid bonuses of the Super Falcons, who bowed out at the round of 16 of the ongoing 2023 FIFA women’s world cup, the International Federation of Professional Footballers, FIFPRO has assured support in pressing demand on the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to get their bonuses.

Nigeria’s women’s football team crashed out of the World Cup losing 4-2 on penalties to England on Monday.

It could be recalled that before the tournament, the Super Falcons had threatened to boycott their opening game against Canada which attracted the intervention of the country’s National Assembly that waded into the unpaid bonuses saga.

However, the association representing professional footballers body, FIFPRO in statement released on Tuesday via its website revealed that Super Falcons have not been paid their bonuses.

Also, the body promised to get unpaid bills from 2021.

“FIFPRO can confirm it is assisting players in a disagreement with the Nigeria Football Federation concerning bonus payments, camp allowances and expenses, some of which date back to 2021.

“During the World Cup, the players expressed the desire to remain focused on their performance without making public statements or facing other distractions.

“However, the Super Falcons believe that it is now time for the Nigeria Football Federation to honour their commitments and pay the outstanding amounts,” the statement read partly.

The body stressed that the ladies are frustrated having to resume the battle of unpaid bonuses after their world cup exit.

“The team is extremely frustrated that they have had to pursue the Nigeria Football Federation for these payments before and during the tournament and may have to continue doing so afterwards.

“It is regrettable that players needed to challenge their ration at such an important time in their careers.

“FIFPRO will continue to work with the players to ensure their contractual rights are honoured, and the outstanding payments are settled, ”the statement read.