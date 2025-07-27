Super Falcons crowned African champions after thrilling comeback against Morocco

NIGERIA’S Super Falcons have emerged winner of 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after staging a remarkable comeback to defeat Morocco 3–2 on Saturday.

The Moroccans took control early, with Ghizlane Chebbak opening the scoring in the 12th minute and Sanaâ Mssoudy doubling the lead just 12 minutes later. But Nigeria roared back in the second half.

Esther Okoronkwo sparked the revival with a 64th-minute penalty, before Folashade Florence Ijamilusi equalised in the 71st minute. Jennifer Echegini then sealed the dramatic turnaround with a late strike in the 88th minute.

The Super Falcons dominated key areas of the game, registering 14 shots to Morocco’s 10, with five on target. They also held 55 per cent possession, completed 280 passes at 69 per cent accuracy, and earned five corners compared to Morocco’s three.

The 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), hosted by Morocco, kicked off on July 5 with 12 teams competing across three groups. Traditional powerhouses like Nigeria, South Africa, and Ghana advanced alongside surprise performers such as Senegal and Algeria.

In the quarter-finals, Nigeria defeated Zambia 5–0, while South Africa edged Algeria. Morocco beat Mali to reach the semi-finals, and Ghana advanced after a penalty shootout against Senegal.

Nigeria booked their spot in the final by defeating South Africa, while Morocco overcame Ghana in another dramatic shootout.

Nigeria’s victory further cements their dominance in African women’s football. With this latest triumph, the Super Falcons have now won a record 10 WAFCON titles, reinforcing their status as the most successful team in the tournament’s history.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the team on their triumph.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu described the team’s performance as a testament to the resilience and fighting spirit of Nigerians.

Tinubu said, “The Super Falcons’ spectacular performance tonight in Rabat, coming from behind to beat a spirited Moroccan side playing in front of a passionate home crowd, exemplifies the determination that defines the Nigerian spirit.”

“With hard work, dedication, and tenacity, you have achieved the mission the nation dreamed of and prayed for. The nation looks forward to welcoming our champions. Congratulations! Nigeria celebrates you,” he added.