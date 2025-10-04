Super Falcons forward, Ifeoma Onumonu retires from football

SUPER Falcons striker Ifeoma Onumonu has announced her retirement from football, ending a professional career that spanned over a decade, which took her across the United States, France, and Nigeria.

In a statement posted on Instagram on Saturday, October 4, the 31-year-old expressed appreciation for her football journey, describing her retirement as a “natural conclusion” to a passion she discovered at just eight years old.

“It is with a heart full of gratitude that I bid farewell to my playing career on the pitch.

Onumonu noted that her passion for football drove her for 22 years, leading to remarkable experiences at both club and international levels.

She recalled the highlights of her career, including winning the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) championship, representing Nigeria at the Olympics and World Cup, and helping the Super Falcons secure a record 10th African Cup of Nations title.

Onumonu said her love for football began with a simple desire to run and score goals, adding that winning or losing mattered little to her because she simply enjoyed playing the game.

She explained that this passion sustained her for 22 years, leading to memorable moments at both club and international levels.

She recounted winning an NWSL championship, representing Nigeria at the Olympics and World Cup, and helping the Super Falcons clinch a historic 10th African Cup of Nations title.

The American-born forward, who earned her first senior cap for Nigeria in 2021, was a member of the Super Falcons squad at the 2023 Women’s World Cup and also competed at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

She was part of the team that clinched the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title in July 2025, marking Nigeria’s record 10th continental victory.

Early career development

Born in California to a Nigerian father, Onumonu grew up in the United States and launched her professional career in the National Women’s Soccer League with the Boston Breakers.

She later played for Portland Thorns, Seattle Reign FC, Utah Royals, and NJ/NY Gotham FC before moving to France to join Montpellier HSC.

A graduate of the California Golden Bears collegiate program, she initially represented the United States at the U-23 level before switching allegiance to Nigeria, where she gained recognition for her intelligent play, calm finishing, and strong work ethic.

Reflecting on her decision, Onumonu noted that her retirement does not signify the end of her connection to football.

“This is not a goodbye to football, but a new beginning.

“I am excited to explore opportunities off the pitch, using the skills and lessons learned from my time on it,” she stated.

She expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone who had supported her throughout her career, including staff, teammates, coaches, medical personnel, fans, friends, and family.

Onumonu said their unwavering encouragement meant a great deal to her, adding that although her playing days were over, her love and commitment to the game would remain constant.