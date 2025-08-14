Super Falcons yet to receive Tinubu’s $100,000, others – Ajibade

SUPER Falcons captain and forward, Rasheedat Ajibade, has said her teammates had yet to receive the $100,000 and other gifts promised to the team by President Bola Tinubu.

Ajibade voiced her frustration in a snippet of the forthcoming episode of ‘With Chude’ hosted by popular on-air personality, Chude Jideonwo, released on Thursday.

“People are begging. We have not received it. When they pay it, you will see. Even our match bonuses and everything… everything is still a work in progress,” she lamented.

The ICIR reported in July that Tinubu rewarded the Super Falcons with national awards, cash gifts, and houses, following their thrilling victory at the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

At a reception held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Tinubu conferred the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) on all 24 players and 11 technical crew members.

Each player also received a cash prize of the naira equivalent of $100,000, while the technical team members were awarded $50,000 each.

In addition, the president directed the allocation of three-bedroom apartments to all recipients in the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Housing Estate.

However, Ajibade added that the players had been informed the money had already been allocated, expressing frustration over the prolonged delay in the payment.

“We have not received our money oo. Please, they have not paid. All the promises you heard back and forth, we have not received anything,” she said.

The 24-year-old called on the authorities to honor their promises, noting that the delay was taking a toll on the players.

Ajibade also highlighted her experience playing for FC Robo Queens in the Nigeria Women’s Football League for 10 years without receiving a salary, until she moved to Avaldsnes IL in Norway at the age of 17.

She then joined Atletico Madrid Feminino in 2021.

Recall that Tinubu also awarded national honours on Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, following the team’s triumph at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AfroBasket tournament a week after Super Falcons award.

Each player also received a cash prize of $100,000 at a reception held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, where the president conferred the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (OON) on all 12 players of the victorious squad.

He also announced the allocation of flat to the team.

The coaching crew members will also receive $50,000 each in recognition of their accomplishments.