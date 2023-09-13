Super Falcon’s Oparanozie quits football at 29

SUPER Falcons’ Desire Oparanozie has announced her retirement from international and club football at age 29.

The player announced this on her verified X social media platform on Wednesday.

Appreciating her supporters, she said, “To my fans, family, and friends, thank you for the show of love and support over the years. It’s time to take a bow, as I believe there’s no better time than now. I’m officially announcing my retirement from professional football for club and country.”

Desire began her career with the Super Falcons in 2010, having 35 caps and 22 goals in her account. Also, she won the Golden Boot at the 2014 African Women’s Championship.

She featured in four FIFA Women’s World Cups 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023.

Her last outing for the Super Falcons was the 2023 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 exit to England, where she lost a penalty kick.

Oparanozie started with Bayelsa Queens in the Nigerian Women’s Championship and moved to Delta Queens in 2010.

She then travelled abroad on a two-month loan at Düvenciler Lisesispor in the Turkish Women’s First Football League in 2011 before returning to Delta Queens.

A year later, she joined Rossiyanka from the Russian Women’s Football Championship, where she played four matches at the 2012–13 UEFA Women’s Champions League, scoring one goal.

Oparanozie joined Bundesliga club VfL Wolfsburg for the 2013–14 season, signing a two-year contract, then transferred to Ataşehir Belediyespor to play the second half of the season in the Turkish Women’s First Football League.

From there, she joined Guingamp of the French Division 1 Féminine in the 2014–15 season until 2020.

She then signed a two-year contract with Dijon FCO. Before her retirement, she joined Chinese Women’s Super League club Wuhan Jianghan University for the 2022 season.