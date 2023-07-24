FIFA Women’s World Cup: Africa waits for first win

AFRICAN teams at the ongoing New Zealand and Australia 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup are yet to record a win after the conclusion first round of group stage matches.

The four African countries taking part in the tournament – Nigeria, Zambia, South Africa and Morocco – failed to win their first matches.

Nigeria’s women team, the Super Falcons, opened the account for Africa at the World Cup with a draw against Canada.

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie was the hero of the match after she saved a spot kick taken by Christine Sinclair. With the result, Nigeria is third on the log in Group B.

The Copper Queens of Zambia conceded five goals against the Japanese at the Waikato Stadium in Hamilton, New Zealand.

The Zambian goalie Catherine Musonda was sent off, making two African players that have received red cards, so far, after Nigeria’s Deborah Abiodun.

Zambia is currently bottom of Group C.

South Africa took the lead through Hildah Magaia’s 48th-minute goal and was on course for a historic victory, until Sweden’s Fridolina Rolfo equalised in the 65th minute. A 90th-minute header from Amanda Ilestedt eventually gave victory to the Swedes.

South Africa is third in Group G.

The Atlas Lioness of Morocco lost 6-0 to Germany in their Group H opener at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

The fixture marked the end of the first round of group matches for all four African representatives.

The ICIR’s analysis shows that two African countries – Morocco and Zambia – conceded a total of 11 goals in their first matches. Zambia conceded five goals while Morocco let in six.