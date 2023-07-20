25.1 C
Abuja
HomeSports
Sports

Penalties, passes, and a touch of politics: FIFA Women’s World Cup is about to kick off

BAMAS Victoria
BAMAS Victoria
Ai Generated Women's football visual. Image by Manfred Loell from Pixabay
Ai Generated Women's football visual. Image by Manfred Loell from Pixabay

Related

By David Rowe, Western Sydney University

THE 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off this Thursday night, the first football world cup hosted by Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand.

New Zealand opens the tournament by taking on Norway in Auckland, while Australia’s Matildas will play Ireland in front of an anticipated 80,000 fans at a sold out Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Despite the persistent delusion of some that politics should be kept out of sport, it has always been suffused with political calculations and meanings. The major question is not whether but what kinds of politics will be played and by whom.

In the lead up to this tournament, world football’s governing body FIFA announced a suite of eight armbands that could be chosen under its Football Unites the World program. Permitted selections, in partnership with various United Nations agencies, include “Unite for Indigenous Peoples” and “Unite for Gender Equality”.

But notably, the OneLove armband associated with LGBTIQA+ rights isn’t among them. That was banned at last year’s Men’s World Cup in Qatar, with captains including England’s Harry Kane threatened with a yellow card if they wore it as planned.

Unlike in Qatar, homosexuality is not illegal in these host countries, but FIFA’s “extensive consultation with stakeholders including players and the 32 participating member associations” produced the same outcome.

Among the latter are three African countries (Morocco, Nigeria and Zambia) where homosexuality is criminalised, as it is in stakeholders including Middle Eastern nations such as Saudi Arabia that are increasingly influential in football and other world sports.

Australia’s captain Sam Kerr has been deprived, to her regret, of the opportunity to make a statement with a rainbow-coloured armband.

But 44 players have taken the chance to cooperate with climate advocacy groups Common Goal and Football For Future to help compensate for the environmental impact of their world cup related flights.

Already it’s clear that politics will vie with passes and penalties as major talking points at the biggest sport event in the region since the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

Indeed, when the esteemed Brazilian team flew into Brisbane two weeks before the first ball would be kicked, their plane’s tail bore pictures of Iranian human rights activists Mahsa Amini and Amir Nasr Azadani. The plane’s body also declared, “No woman should be forced to cover her head” and “no man should be hanged for saying this”.

FIFA scandals and sports diplomacy

FIFA has an ignoble history of corruption, exploitation and ethical malpractice – despite its professed commitment to human rights and transparency.

The BBC podcast Powerplay: The House of Sepp Blatter excruciatingly details the disgrace of the former FIFA President. Just before Blatter was re-elected in Zurich in 2015, the world’s media were treated to the spectacle of FIFA executives being arrested and taken from their hotel under large bedsheets (Blatter then resigned just days after being re-elected).

His successor Gianni Infantino, the object of much mockery after a pre-Qatar World Cup speech identifying with the oppressed, promised to clean up FIFA’s act and reinvent itself as a force for global good. Promoting gender equality in and through football is one such aim. This world cup, both the first hosted by two confederations (Asia and Oceania) and the first in the southern hemisphere for women, seems perfectly to fit that bill.

It undoubtedly has significant geopolitical implications. With the Pacific region the focus of a contest for influence between the US and its allies and China, sport has emerged as a key bargaining chip. Money for sport aid, development and infrastructure has been flowing into the Pacific islands from all directions.

Australia’s Sports Diplomacy 2030 initiative has been especially keen on Pacific partnerships, not least in football as part of its “Global Strategy with a Pacific Focus”. The Oceania Football Confederation’s and Football Australia’s Legacy Plans frequently invoke the rhetoric of the Pacific family. At the world cup, women will be unusually prominent in the sphere of sports diplomacy.

Political games

The concept of sportswashing entered the popular lexicon quite recently to describe the use of sport, especially by illiberal states including China and Russia, to disguise their abuses of human rights and ingratiate themselves with sports fans around the world.

While this is unquestionably the case, sport’s emotional power is harnessed by all countries, liberal democratic and otherwise, to project a more positive image than is generally warranted. This “feel good” global publicity, though, brings intense scrutiny far beyond the football field.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    The two settler colonial countries hosting the 2023 Women’s World Cup still have much to redress regarding their First Nations peoples, who have called FIFA and their respective associations and confederations to account. The event’s “bespoke” Sustainability Strategy and its “key social, economic, human rights and environmental priorities for the current time and geographical context” will be thoroughly examined.

    This world cup is a landmark event that will bring pleasure to many people. An important moment in the recognition and development of women’s football, Infantino has positioned it as a staging post on the path towards gender pay parity by 2027. In this respect, the amount commanded in crucial media (especially broadcast) rights has been less than encouraging.

    But one thing is certain – this will not be a politics-free festival of football.The Conversation

    David Rowe, Emeritus Professor of Cultural Research, Institute for Culture and Society, Western Sydney University

    This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

    BAMAS Victoria

    Bamas Victoria is a multimedia journalist resident in Nigeria.

    She is on Twitter with the handle @BamasVictoria and email : [email protected]

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Fact-Check

    EXPLAINER: What you need to know about QR code phishing – ‘quishing’

    RECENTLY, the  Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced the suspension of Ejikeme Mmesoma...
    Featured News

    One-chance: FCTA cracks down on illegal parking lots, cab drivers

    THE Federal Capital Territory Administration's (FCTA) Command and Control Center task team has cracked...
    Education

    Fake UTME result: Mmesoma apologises to JAMB

    MMESOMA Ejikeme, the student accused by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) of faking...
    Entertainment

    BBN past winners: Where are they now?

    AS the 8th season of Big Brother Naija (BBN) kicks off on Sunday, July...
    News

    House of Reps rejects call for suspension of new fuel price

    THE House of Representatives, on Wednesday, July 19, rejected a motion calling for the...

    Most Read

    Gunmen attack US Embassy officials in Anambra, kill four

    Kwara gov emerges chairman Nigeria Governors Forum

    First cargo from $18bn Dangote refinery to arrive market in August

    Oyetola congratulates Adeleke on Supreme Court victory

    Nigeria’s city of Ilé-Ifẹ̀ has survived and thrived for 1,000 years: here’s how

    Presidential poll: Tribunal rejects live broadcast of proceedings

    UNICEF, NYSC, NPC sign pact on digitalised birth registration in Nigeria

    FACT CHECK: Was the Nigeria Air logo designed by a Bahraini company? Yes

    Nigerian economy is “stuck like stranded truck” under Buhari ─ Economist

    Gangs of Lagos: Nigerians react as Lagos govt frowns at cultural misrepresentation

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    EXPLAINER: What you need to know about QR code phishing – ‘quishing’

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.