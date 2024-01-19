Supreme Court affirms Oborevwori as Delta Governor

THE Supreme Court, on Friday, January 19, affirmed the election of Sheriff Oborevwori as the governor of Delta state.

The apex court dismissed the appeal of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ovie Omo-Agege, seeking to overturn Oborevwori’s election.

In a judgment delivered by Inyang Okoro, the court held that the appellant could not prove his case of over-voting and noncompliance with the electoral laws.

The Supreme Court also rejected the Social Democratic Party’s (SDP) candidate’s case against Oborevwori.

The five-judge jury unanimously rejected the appeal for lack of substance.

The candidates and the three political parties – the APC, SDP and Labour Party (LP) are all opposing Oborevwori’s declaration as the elected governor of the state.

Due to a lack of time, the justices issued summary judgment to consider appeals from other states.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced that Oborevwori got 360,234 votes to beat Omo-Agege, who won 240,229 votes, to win the governorship race.

The immediate past Deputy President of the Senate, Omo-Agege, dissatisfied with the outcome, filed a request with the court to declare the election results void.