Supreme Court dismisses Atiku’s suit on evidence against Tinubu’s CSU certificate

President Bola Tinubu and former vice President Abubakar Atiku
Bankole ABE
THE Supreme Court has ruled on a motion filed by Atiku Abubakar seeking to file fresh evidence, specifically the Chicago State University (CSU) records of President Bola Tinubu.

A seven-man panel of the Supreme Court led by John Okoro said it would first determine the merit of the motion by Abubakar and the PDP to supply fresh evidence in the form of documents obtained from CSU on President Tinubu’s academic records.

The judge said that in determining the merit of the motion, the court will ascertain whether the nation’s law allows the court to accept fresh evidence at this stage.

Delivering judgement, Okoro said Okoro said the time fixed for tendering of evidence has passed and cannot be extended.

“The 180 days imposed for hearing of election petitions is immutable and cannot be extended.

“The application, my lord is hereby refused and dismissed”, Okoro stated.

The apex said the motion could not be granted.

On Monday, Abubakar lead counsel Chris Uche, urged the court to embrace the application and grant their request to tender new evidence from CSU against Tinubu.

He voiced that the matter involving Tinubu’s certificate is constitutional and weighty and urged the court to admit it.

He was, however, opposed by INEC lawyer Abubakar Mahmoud and the lead counsel to President Tinubu, Wole Olanipeku.

They both urged the court to dismiss Abubakar’s application.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Bola Tinubu, who contested under the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the February 25 exercise. However, his opponents challenged his victory in court.

The Labour Party, its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, are challenging Tinubu’s win.

Obi and Abubakar took their cases to the apex court after the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) upheld Tinubu’s victory.

Months after filing their appeals, all parties are gathered in the apex court for the final judgement.

The apex court is currently hearing other parts of the petition.

