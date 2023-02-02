Supreme Court dismisses PDP suit against Oyetola’s participation in Osun election

THE Supreme Court has dismissed an appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against the participation of former governor Gboyega Oyetola and his deputy Benedict Alabi in the July 16, 2022 Osun State governorship election.

A five-member panel led by Justice Centus Nweze dismissed the appeal in a ruling on Thursday, February 2.

The apex court stated that the appeal lacked merit and directed the counsel for the PDP, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, to withdraw it.

It held that under the law, the PDP could not question the process that led to the emergence of Oyetola and Alabi as candidates for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election.

PDP filed the appeal after a judgment by Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja nullified the participation of Oyetola and Alabi in the governorship election on September 30, 2022.

The Federal High Court had ruled that the nomination forms submitted by Oyetola and Alabi were endorsed by an acting chairman of APC, who was also a serving governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

The decision of the Federal High Court was later overturned by the Court of Appeal in Abuja in a judgment made in December 2022.

The PDP then took the matter to the Supreme Court, which has now dismissed their appeal, bringing the matter to a close.