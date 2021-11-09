30.8 C
Abuja

Suspected gunmen kill retired Air Force officer in Kaduna

Vincent Ufuoma
Photo used for illustrative purpose.

RETIRED Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Maisaka has been assassinated by suspected gunmen in Kaduna State.

According to the Kaduna State Police Spokesperson Muhammad Jalige, the retired military officer was assassinated in the early hours of Tuesday at his residence in Ragasi, Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

Jalige also revealed that the deceased’s gatekeeper sustained degrees of injuries during the unfortunate incident.

While stating that the remains of the deceased had been evacuated to the hospital, he noted that the details of the incident would be made available soon.

“The corpse has been evacuated to the hospital and the gateman has also been rushed to the hospital for treatment,” he said.

Jalige appealed to Kaduna residents to come forward with useful and timely information that could lead to the arrest of the culprits.

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR.

