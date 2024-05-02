Suspected killer of British-Nigerian teenager charged with murder

A SPANISH-Brazilian man, 36, identified as Marcus Aurelio Arduini Monzo, has been charged to court following the sword attack in Hainault, East London, on Tuesday, April 30.

The sword attack led to the death of a 14-year-old British-Nigerian teenager, Daniel Anjorin.

Monzo was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of grievous bodily harm, aggravated burglary and possession of a bladed article On the order of the homicide division of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). He will appear at Barkingside Magistrates Court today, Thursday, May 2.

“The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised the Metropolitan police to charge Marcus Arduini Monzo with the murder of 14-year-old Daniel Anjorin, who was fatally stabbed in Hainault on Tuesday April 30. Our thoughts remain firmly with the family of the Daniel and all those who have been impacted by this horrific incident.

“We remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that they have a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings,” said, the chief crown prosecutor for CPS London North, Jaswant Narwal.

The Metropolitan police said they were called on Tuesday shortly before 7 a.m. after a vehicle was reported to have collided with a house in Thurlow Gardens, Hainault, East London.

They noted that a suspect armed with a sword then stabbed people during a series of attacks, wounding two police officers, who sustained significant injuries, and two members of the public.

The suspect had hit a 33-year-old man before stabbing him in the neck, after which a 35-year-old man was then attacked inside a nearby property, causing lacerations to his arm, before 14-year-old Anjorin was killed.

Police arrived at the scene within 12 minutes of the initial emergency call and attempted to subdue the suspect using incapacitant spray and a Taser gun, but these had little effect.

The suspect seriously injured two police officers, both of whom required surgery on Tuesday and remain in hospital.

One of the police officers, a woman sustained serious injuries to her arm, narrowly escaping the loss of her hand. The assailant fled once more, prompting terrified witnesses to seek shelter in nearby residences until police eventually subdued him using a Taser.

Speaking on the demise of their late teenager, Anjorin’s family said he was “a wonderful child who was well-loved and hard-working, adding that his death left a gaping wound in the family.

“No family should have to go through what we are experiencing today,” they told the London newsmen.

Also, Anjorin’s heartbroken friends and schoolteachers described him as a “true scholar with a positive nature and gentle character”.

Daniel Anjorin was a pupil of Bancroft’s private school in Woodford Green, the school also attended by Nottingham attack victim Grace O’Malley-Kumar, who was killed in June 2023 after trying to save her friend, Barnaby Webber, from their killer Valdo Calocane.