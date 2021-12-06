Sylvester Oromoni: NANS calls for school principal, housemaster’s arrest

— 1 min read

THE National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called for the arrest of the principal and the housemaster of Dowen College, following the death of one of its students, 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni.

NANS’ President Asefon Adedayo made the call in a statement on Monday.

NANS noted that after its careful observation of the intricacies surrounding the unfortunate demise of Oromoni, it blamed the school authorities for negligence.

It also said that the school’s authority demonstrated a high level of irresponsibility by its attempt to cover up the real reason behind Oromoni’s death.

“That the Principal and the House Master of Dowen College whose negligence led to the attack and death of the student and who had purportedly misled the parents of the deceased and the public on the cause of Sylvester with the view of derailing the cause of justice and protecting the culprits be arrested immediately for a thorough investigation and subsequent prosecution according to extant law if found culpable of negligence resulting in the death and action capable of derailing and manipulating justice,” NANS said.

While calling on the international community not to grant entry to the accused students involved in Oromoni’s death, NANS also demanded for their immediate arrest and interrogation.

”There must not be any sacred cow as all of them must be arrested, adequately interrogated, and charged if found culpable.”

- Advertisement -

Oromoni’s death has continued to generate waves of criticisms and condemnation since the circumstances surrounding his demise was made known to the public last week.

The circumstance leading to his sudden ill-health and death has since been shrouded in mystery and a subject of controversy.

In reaction to the incident, the Lagos State Government has ordered the indefinite closure of the school pending the conclusion of an investigation into the matter.

In a similar vein, Delta Stats Government has also asked for an investigation to unravel the cause of Oromoni’s death.