Take decisive action if there’s attempt to overthrow govt, Usman tells FG

FORMER spokesman of the Nigerian Army Sani Usman has said that the Federal Government should do more than just press statements if there is any attempt to take over power undemocratically.

He said this in an interview on Channels TV Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, stressing that the military were at the forefront of affairs this time due to insecurity plaguing the country.

He said the concerns from the Federal Government were not surprising as the interest in military activities had become higher due to closeness of soldiers to the people in recent times.

He stated that the convergence of the key leadership units on national issues was bound to bring up conspiracy theories and that the attempt by the military to dissipate such assumption was in order.

He, however, urged the Federal Government to take more definite steps if there were genuine fears of unconstitutional actions being taken against the Nigerian democracy.

“I think we should go beyond the issuance of press statements and press releases if there are cogent reasons about individuals that really want us to turn the hand of the clock in terms of democratic governance in Nigeria. I think they should be exposed, our laws are quite clear about the line of actions to be taken about them,” he said.

He commended the concerted efforts of the military to deal with Boko Haram in the North, adding that that rather than overheat the polity, all hands should be on deck to ensure the mitigation of the challenges facing the nation.

He believed that there existed a degree of disconnection between the people and the security architecture as the people were not being carried along on security issues.

Usman advised that there should be a synergy between the people and the military as this could help curb the menace of insecurity in Nigeria, noting that there should be follow-up on terrorists after they had gone underground, to prevent resurgence.

There have been speculations around attempts to take over government undemocratically.

According to a report by The ICIR, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina alleged that religious and past political leaders were in collaboration with external forces to overthrow the administration of the Nigerian President Mohammadu Buhari.