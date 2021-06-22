We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

VEHICLES and other properties have been destroyed in a tanker explosion along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Tuesday.

Spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the development in an interview with The ICIR. Oyeyemi said the explosion occurred in the early hours of Tuesday at Ogere, in Ogun State.

“Reports are still sketchy for now but we have advised motorists plying that road to find alternative routes. All the security personnel are there; they are trying to clear the road,” he said.

Oyeyemi disclosed that the fire was still raging at the time of filing this report. But he added that efforts were being made to put it out.

“The fire is still on, but we have cordoned off the place. The firemen are there to put out the fire.”

The Ogun State police spokesperson added that the number of casualties involved could not be ascertained as the situation was still being brought under control.

“We cannot confirm yet. Until the whole thing settles down before we will be able to confirm the number of casualties involved,” Oyeyemi said.

About four days earlier, The ICIR had reported a gas tanker explosion in the Ikeja area of Lagos which claimed the lives of more than three people, leaving several others injured.

About 25 cars were destroyed in the explosion, which affected other properties around the Ogun State Property Investment Corporation (OPIC) plaza.