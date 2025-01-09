Tarbell Fellowship seeks early-career journalists

TRAINING for Good announces 2025 Tarbell Fellowship.

The programme will focus exclusively on fellows seeking to cover artificial intelligence.

The programme incorporates expert speakers, feedback and mentorship from experienced journalists.

Fellows will receive a nine-month placement at a major newsroom, and participate in a study group covering AI governance and technical fundamentals.

Upon graduation, fellows are expected to bring their impact-focused perspective to major newsrooms and publications around the globe.

The hybrid fellowship will run from June 2025 to May 2026.

Early-career journalists worldwide can apply for a fellowship that awards stipends up to US$50,000.

In addition, fellows will attend a week-long summit in San Francisco, California, from August 18 to 23, 2025. Travel and accommodation costs will be fully covered.

Interested applicants can participate in a virtual information session on January 15, 2025.

The application deadline is February 28, 2025. Interested applicants can apply here.