TCN halts power transmission to AEDC as industrial action paralyses activities

THE Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says there has been a disruption in power evacuation owing to an industrial action embarked upon by in-house workers of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

The TCN General Manager for Public Affairs Ndidi Mbah, who confirmed the development on Monday in a statement, said the disruption in power evacuation followed the shutdown of AEDC facilities by the workers’ union.

The areas under the AEDC franchise include: Abuja, Nasarawa, Kogi, parts of Edo, Niger and Kaduna States.

The TCN further decried the inability to evacuate power, while also assuring consumers that evacuation would be effected once the injection substations were opened for onward electricity supply to consumers.

In a related development, the AEDC has confirmed that it has advanced talks with the union leadership that embarked on the industrial action.

In a statement, General Manager for Communications at AEDC Oyebode Fadipe said as a result of industrial action,customers in 11kV network would be affected.

“Following the industrial action embarked upon by the National Union of Electricity Employees, power supply to some of our areas of operations, especially those on 11kV network l, may be affected.

“We would like to assure all our customers that all hands are on deck to resolve the issues that prompted the action.”

Following the industrial action, The ICIR found that some offices ran generators for business and official activities on Monday.

Checks at Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) of the government located at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja, showed that some were operating on diesel-powered generators.