34.1 C
Abuja
34.1 C
Abuja

TCN halts power transmission to AEDC as industrial action paralyses activities

Business and EconomyEnergy and Power
Harrison Edeh

Related

Share this story

1min read

THE Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says there has been a disruption in power evacuation owing to an industrial action embarked upon by in-house workers of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC).

The TCN General Manager for Public Affairs Ndidi Mbah, who confirmed the development on Monday in a statement, said the disruption in power evacuation followed the shutdown of AEDC facilities by the workers’ union.

The areas under the AEDC franchise include: Abuja, Nasarawa, Kogi, parts of Edo, Niger and Kaduna States.

The TCN further  decried the inability to evacuate power, while also assuring consumers that evacuation would be effected once the injection substations were opened for onward electricity supply to consumers.

In a related development, the AEDC has confirmed that it has advanced talks with the union leadership that embarked on the industrial action.

In a statement, General Manager for Communications at AEDC Oyebode Fadipe said as a result of industrial action,customers in 11kV network would be affected.

“Following the industrial action embarked upon by the National Union of Electricity Employees, power supply to some of our areas of operations, especially those on 11kV network l, may be affected.

- Advertisement -

“We would like to assure all our customers that all hands are on deck to resolve the issues that prompted the action.”

Following the industrial action, The ICIR found that some offices ran generators for business and official activities on Monday.

Checks at Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) of the government located at the Federal Secretariat, Abuja, showed that some were operating on diesel-powered generators.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

Energy and Power

TCN halts power transmission to AEDC as industrial action paralyses activities

THE Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says there has been a disruption in power...
National News

COVID-19: Nigeria now in era of vaccines, non-pharmaceutical intervention – FG

THE Federal Government has said that Nigeria is now in the era of vaccines...
News

Red List: Lai Mohammed kicks against UK’s decision

MINISTER of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has faulted the decision of the British...
News

Sylvester Oromoni: NANS calls for school principal, housemaster’s arrest

THE National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called for the arrest of the...
News

Sixty-nine FCT residents kidnapped in 11 months

THE National Security Tracker (NST) says there have been 69 kidnap victims within the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleCOVID-19: Nigeria now in era of vaccines, non-pharmaceutical intervention – FG

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.