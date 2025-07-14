Tems makes history at FIFA club World Cup final

NIGERIAN Grammy Award-winning singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, etched her name into the history books on Sunday night as she became the first African artiste to perform at the FIFA Club World Cup Final Halftime Show.

The groundbreaking performance took place at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, during the final of the 2025 edition of FIFA’s newly expanded 32-team Club World Cup.

Tems shared the stage with global music heavyweights Doja Cat and J Balvin, delivering a vibrant 15-minute set that featured surprise appearances by Coldplay and singer-activist Emmanuel Kelly. The star-studded show, co-produced by FIFA and Global Citizen, captivated over 81,000 spectators in the stadium, including former U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

The show kicked off with J Balvin’s energetic performances of “Mi Gente” and ‘Reggaeton,’ followed by a powerful rendition of Tems’ Grammy-winning hit “Love Me JeJe.” Doja Cat then took the stage with her smash single ‘Woman,’ before Coldplay closed the show with an emotional performance of “A Sky Full of Stars,” joined by Emmanuel Kelly.

While Tems has yet to speak publicly about the performance, her appearance further cements her growing influence on the global stage, from gracing the Met Gala red carpet to contributing to high-profile Hollywood soundtracks.

The musical celebration was matched by on-field drama, as Chelsea FC defeated European champions Paris Saint-Germain with a dominant 3–0 victory in the final.

With this triumph, Chelsea became the first-ever champions of FIFA’s expanded Club World Cup, capping off a remarkable season that also saw them lift the UEFA Conference League and finish fourth in the English Premier League.

From music to football, the night marked a celebration of global talent, unity, and unforgettable milestones, with Tems standing tall among the legends.