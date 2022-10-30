Terror alert: Julius Berger closes down operations in Abuja

AMID concerns over terror alerts issued by the United States Embassy and some other foreign missions in the country, Julius Berger, a construction company, has closed down operations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The company, in statement released on Saturday, advised its staff to avoid public premises during the weekend adding that temporary relocation to other sites may be considered.

“It is advised to avoid all public events within the FCT environment, including supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, bars, clubs and other areas where many meet.

“It remains possible to move to other Julius Berger Nigeria work or residential locations throughout the weekend.

“Your safety is our primary concern,” the statement said.

The statement noted that the advice is applicable from October 28 to October 31.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force has insisted that there is no imminent threat to the nation’s capital, despite security alerts by different foreign missions in Nigeria.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba, who stated this on Saturday, reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force, in concert with other security agencies, to ensure the safety of all residents within the country.

He urged residents within the FCT to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence and persons to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.

The IGP similarly directed that all emergency numbers across the country should be activated to full capacity for a 24/7 prompt response with combatant officers and men on standby to respond in case of emergency situations and distress calls.