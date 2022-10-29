33.1 C
Abuja

Terror alerts sponsored to create fear – Police

Conflict and SecurityPolitics and Governance
Vincent Ufuoma
IGP, Alkali
IGP Baba Usman
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has urged Nigerians to disregard news of impending terror attacks on the Federal Capital Capital (FCT) and other parts of the country, saying they were sponsored to create fear.

Police spokesperson Olamuyiwa Adejobi said this in a statement on Saturday.

Adejobi said it was surprising and disheartening to read in the news and on social media that bombs were being planted in every area of the FCT, even by individuals who were “presumed to be peace ambassadors and patriotic agents of national unity in Nigeria”.

He noted that such news would not do the country any good but create more panic among “citizens and residents of the FCT and Nigeria at large”.

“We, therefore, urge residents of the FCT and Nigerians at large to disregard this fake news, which was purportedly sponsored to create fear in our people and heat up the polity,” he said.

He reiterated that the FCT was safe and there was no imminent threat, adding that the nation’s capital has not been saturated with bombs as speculated in the news.

Adejobi said the police would continue to adopt all effective operational strategies to decimate the activities of non-state actors and other criminal elements in the country.

- Advertisement -

There have been palpable fear and tension among Nigerians across the country, particularly residents of the FCT, following elevated terror alerts issued by foreign embassies in the country to their citizens since Sunday.

The security alert, which came as a travel advisory to their citizens, was started by the United States (US). The United Kingdom (UK), Germany, Ireland, Canada, Australia, Denmark and Bulgaria followed suit.

It culminated in the US and the UK ordering their non-essential staff and their families to depart the country beginning on Tuesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari had also urged Nigerians not to panic, assuring that security operatives were on top of the situation.

There were reports that security operatives led by the Department of State Service (DSS) and operatives of the American Army arrested some suspected terrorists at the Trademore Estate in Lugbe area of the FCT on Wednesday.

It was also reported that a joint operation launched by the DSS, the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), the police and other security agencies in the early hours of Friday successfully dismantled a terror cell and arrested five Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) commanders and 30 fighters.

According to the Punch, the terror suspects were apprehended at their hideouts in different locations in Abuja, Mararaba and other satellite towns in the Federal Capital Territory.

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page
- Advertisement -

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Minister of Finance, CBN governor at loggerheads over redesigning of naira notes

MINISTER of Finance, Zainab Ahmad, and the Central Bank of Nigeria’s governor, Godwin Emefiele,...
Elections

2023: Tinubu’s victory will fuel sentiments of marginalisation among Christians – Report

THE victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu in...
Elections

2023: Polls overstating support for Obi – Report

SEVERAL polls that have projected Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi as the...
World News

Speaker Pelosi’s husband in recovery from surgery after attack

PAUL Pelosi, the husband of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is recovering...
Business and Economy

Terror Alert: British Airways cancels, diverts flights to Abuja

THE British Airways yesterday cancelled a flight from London Heathrow Airport, United Kingdom, bound...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleMinister of Finance, CBN governor at loggerheads over redesigning of naira notes

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.