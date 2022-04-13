33.1 C
Abuja

Terrorists abduct female students from hostel in Zamfara

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
Unknown gun man
1min read

TERRORISTS have abducted female students from their hostel in Tsafe town, the headquarters of Tsafe Local Government Area (LGA) of Zamfara State.

The terrorists reportedly raided Tsafe town on Tuesday night and abducted students of the College of Health Technology.

A lecturer in the institution, who spoke off the record, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust on Wednesday morning.

He said the kidnappers abducted the students from their hostel outside the school campus.

When contacted by The ICIR, spokesperson of the Zamfara State Police Command Muhammed Shehu, said four female students were kidnapped.

Shehu added that the police was on the trail of the kidnappers.

“Early today at about 3:00 am, four students of the College of Health, Tsafe, who were residing in a rented house outside the campus were abducted by yet to be identified hoodlums.

“Police in collaboration with other security operatives are currently on extensive search and rescue operations aimed at rescuing the victims unhurt,” Shehu said.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

