Terrorists abduct Niger State information commissioner

The abduction was confirmed in a statement released by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of the State Mary Noel-Berje on Monday.

“The Commissioner was said to have been kidnaped by bandits at about one o’clock in the early hours of today from his home at Baban tunga village in Tafa local government of the State,” it read.

Noel-Berge said security operatives were already in pursuit of the gunmen with a mission to rescue the victim.

Confirming the incident to The ICIR, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Niger State Police Command Wasiu Abiodun said security operatives were making efforts to apprehend the gunmen.

The security situation in Nigeria has constantly degenerated, especially in the northern region of the country.

Niger State has witnessed an upsurge in kidnappings and terrorism in recent times.

In April 2021, terrorists attacked residents of Kauri village, displacing about 3000 persons and hoisting their flags in the community.

In May, about 200 students of an Islamiyya school located at Tegina in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State were abducted, and a ransom of over N100 million was demanded for their release.

Families of kidnap victims had resorted to taking loans to pay ransom to release their loved ones in the state.

The terrorists, who held the Islamiyya students captive, also abducted a man sent to deliver a N30million ransom after an earlier instalment of N25million was paid by parents of the abducted children.

The BBC reported that over 100 people were abducted in the state, killing eight people and leaving four others seriously injured.

Idris, who is now in the custody of the terrorists, had confirmed the attack but said the number of kidnap victims was less than 100.