Terrorists attack Borno military base, kill eight

TERRORISTS have attacked a Nigerian Army Forward Operating Base in Mandaragirau, Biu Local Government Area of Borno State, killing five soldiers and three members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF).

The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday, June 5.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Friday, the Acting Media Information Officer of Operation HADIN KAI, Haruna Sani, a lieutenant colonel, said that the attack targeted the military formation under the 25 Brigade, Sector 2 of Operation HADIN KAI but troops successfully repelled the assault despite heavy rainfall and poor visibility.

“Troops of Forward Operating Base (FOB) Mandaragirau under 25 Brigade of Sector 2, Operation HADIN KAI, successfully contained a terrorist attack in the early hours of this morning despite adverse weather conditions and poor visibility occasioned by heavy rainstorms,” Sani said.

According to him, the insurgents launched the attack at about 3:00 a.m., attempting to breach parts of the Forward Operating Base under the cover of adverse weather conditions.

He added that troops mounted a fierce counteroffensive that prevented the attackers from making further advances and inflicted casualties on the insurgents.

“Determined troops responded with a fierce counter-offensive, decisively frustrating further incursions and inflicting casualties on the attackers. The counter-assault underscores the resilience of the troops at FOB Mandaragirau and reflects the courage and determination of our troops across the theatre,” he said.

“Regrettably, in the course of the battle, five gallant soldiers paid the supreme price during the intense firefight and close-quarter engagement, while some equipment was also affected by the firefight,” he added.

He said wounded personnel had been airlifted by the Air Component Command and were receiving treatment in stable condition, describing the fallen personnel as heroes whose sacrifice reflected the highest standards of service and commitment to the defence of Nigeria.

“Operation HADIN KAI honours their heroism and the bravery of all personnel who stood firm in the face of a determined but ultimately futile enemy assault. Three members of the CJTF also fell alongside troops, while those wounded have been promptly airlifted by the Air Component Command and are currently in stable condition while receiving appropriate medical care,” he said.

He further assured that troops remained in full control of the base and are conducting follow-up operations in the area.

“These failed attacks further underscore the growing desperation of terrorist elements who continue to suffer devastating losses under sustained operational pressure. All necessary measures are being taken to protect communities and sustain relentless pressure, with the deployment of additional troops and critical combat enablers throughout the North-East theatre,” he said.

The ICIR reports that the attack is part of growing assaults on military formations across Nigeria by terrorists comprising members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Boko Haram, Lakurawa and other armed non-state actors in Nigeria.

The groups have also unleashed mayhems in several communities in the country, including killing and abducting unarmed civilians.

The ICIR reported that while the Nigerian security forces have been unable to contained the crisis for nearly two decades, the menace haunts them when they leave service. However, this is not to undermine the efforts of soldiers and commanders on the frontlines, many of whom have paid the supreme price in the course of securing their fatherland.

The ICIR reported that the abduction of former Director of Defence Information, Rabe Abubakar, a retired major general, and his wife while travelling along Matazu Local Government Area, Katsina State, on May 30.

The report also captures the horrible experiences of senior military officers who were victims of insecurity after leaving office. While some of them are lucky to pay ransoms and get freed after days in their captors’ dena, other failed to return home alive.