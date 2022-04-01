36.1 C
Terrorists invade Kaduna communities in fresh attacks

Ijeoma OPARA
Members of a "bandit" gang pose with weapons at their forest hideout in northwestern Zamfara state, Nigeria, Feb. 22, 2021. Photo Credit: VOA
TERRORISTS launched fresh attacks on Unguwar Bulus and Unguwar Gimbiya communities in the Chikun Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State on Thursday night.

A resident of the state, Emmanuel Orji, confirmed the development to The ICIR on Friday.

Orji said the attacks, which he described as a regular occurrence, threw residents into confusion.

“It is now a regular occurrence. The attack happened in the night and people started running for safety. The police arrived and engaged them in a gun battle and after some hours everywhere was calm again,” he said.

He could not confirm whether there were casualties from the attacks, but according to a report, four people, including three residents and one of the terrorists, died.

The ICIR reached out to the spokesman of the State Police Command Mohammed Jalige, but he did not respond to calls or text messages as of the time of filing this report.

Kaduna State has witnessed an upsurge in terror attacks over the past few weeks.

Movement to and from the state has become a deadly venture as a result of terrorist attacks on air and rail transport routes in the state.

Travellers avoid the roads leading to Kaduna as a result of several cases of kidnapping, armed robbery and killings on the route.

On Tuesday, March 29, terrorists attacked the Gidan train station along the Abuja-Kaduna rail track.

The attack came less than 24 hours after terrorists invaded a Kaduna-bound train in an attack that left several people dead and injured, with many others still unaccounted for.

Following the attack, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) suspended services along the Abuja-Kaduna route, and all commuters are now forced to resort to road travel.

A week ago, one person was killed in a terror attack on the Kaduna International Airport.

Some airlines, including Azman Air and Air Peace, suspended operations in Kaduna State following the attack.

