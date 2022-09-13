The fifteen Prime Ministers who served under Queen Elizabeth II

26.6 C
Joel Ayomide Adejola
Visualisation of Prime Ministers under Queen Elizabeth
Prime Ministers under Queen Elizabeth
QUEEN Elizabeth II oversaw 15 British prime ministers during her 70 years on the throne.

Here is a list of these leaders:

  1. Winston Churchill: 1951-1955

This was Churchill’s second spell as prime minister. He had previously served in that capacity from 1940-1945.

2. Anthony Eden: 1955-1957

Eden was deputy to Churchill for nearly 15 years. He eventually resigned shortly after the end of the Suez operation.

3. Harold Macmillan: 1957-1963

Britain’s colonial states in Africa began reclaiming their independence during his tenure.

4. Alec Douglas-Home: 1963-1964

Douglas-Home was the last prime minister to be appointed while a member of the House of Lords.

5. Harold Wilson: 1964-1970, and 1974-76

Wilson was the first Labour prime minister during Queen Elizabeth’s reign.

6. Edward Heath: 1970-1974

During his spell, Heath led Britain to join the European Community – which eventually became the European Union.

7. James Callaghan: 1976-1979 

His years in office were marked by economic recessions, which ultimately led to the government devaluing the pound sterling.

8. Margaret Thatcher: 1979-1990

Thatcher was the longest-serving prime minister under Queen Elizabeth. She was dubbed the ‘Iron Lady’ for her strong-willed and uncompromising leadership style.

9. John Major: 1990-1997

Major implemented several political and economic reforms during his tenure and took measures to achieve peace in Northern Ireland.

10. Tony Blair: 1997-2007

Blair encouraged ethnic pluralism, and immigration rose significantly during his reign.

11. Gordon Brown: 2007-2010

Brown was the last prime minister from the Labour Party. He left office after his party lost 91 seats during the 2010 general election.

12. David Cameron: 2010-2016

Cameron was the UK’s youngest prime minister since 1810. He resigned after the results of a referendum indicated that most of the nation favoured leaving the European Union.

13. Theresa May: 2016-2019

She was Britain’s second female prime minister. She resigned after struggling to obtain parliamentary backing for Brexit and was succeeded by Johnson . 

14. Boris Johnson: 2019 to 2022

During Johnson’s tenure, the United Kingdom left the European Union (Brexit). The end of his spell was marred by controversies surrounding the coronavirus pandemic – which eventually led to his resignation.

15. Liz Truss: September 2022 to present

Truss previously served as the Foreign Secretary under Johnson’s administration. She was appointed two days before Queen Elizabeth II died, on 6 September 2022.

Joel Ayomide Adejola

