The fifteen Prime Ministers who served under Queen Elizabeth II

QUEEN Elizabeth II oversaw 15 British prime ministers during her 70 years on the throne.
Here is a list of these leaders:
- Winston Churchill: 1951-1955
This was Churchill’s second spell as prime minister. He had previously served in that capacity from 1940-1945.
2. Anthony Eden: 1955-1957
Eden was deputy to Churchill for nearly 15 years. He eventually resigned shortly after the end of the Suez operation.
3. Harold Macmillan: 1957-1963
Britain’s colonial states in Africa began reclaiming their independence during his tenure.
4. Alec Douglas-Home: 1963-1964
Douglas-Home was the last prime minister to be appointed while a member of the House of Lords.
5. Harold Wilson: 1964-1970, and 1974-76
Wilson was the first Labour prime minister during Queen Elizabeth’s reign.
6. Edward Heath: 1970-1974
During his spell, Heath led Britain to join the European Community – which eventually became the European Union.
7. James Callaghan: 1976-1979
His years in office were marked by economic recessions, which ultimately led to the government devaluing the pound sterling.
8. Margaret Thatcher: 1979-1990
Thatcher was the longest-serving prime minister under Queen Elizabeth. She was dubbed the ‘Iron Lady’ for her strong-willed and uncompromising leadership style.
9. John Major: 1990-1997
Major implemented several political and economic reforms during his tenure and took measures to achieve peace in Northern Ireland.
10. Tony Blair: 1997-2007
Blair encouraged ethnic pluralism, and immigration rose significantly during his reign.
11. Gordon Brown: 2007-2010
Brown was the last prime minister from the Labour Party. He left office after his party lost 91 seats during the 2010 general election.
12. David Cameron: 2010-2016
Cameron was the UK’s youngest prime minister since 1810. He resigned after the results of a referendum indicated that most of the nation favoured leaving the European Union.
13. Theresa May: 2016-2019
She was Britain’s second female prime minister. She resigned after struggling to obtain parliamentary backing for Brexit and was succeeded by Johnson .
14. Boris Johnson: 2019 to 2022
During Johnson’s tenure, the United Kingdom left the European Union (Brexit). The end of his spell was marred by controversies surrounding the coronavirus pandemic – which eventually led to his resignation.
15. Liz Truss: September 2022 to present
Truss previously served as the Foreign Secretary under Johnson’s administration. She was appointed two days before Queen Elizabeth II died, on 6 September 2022.