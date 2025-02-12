Shifting gears: Inside Trump’s policy shockwaves in 20 days

PRESIDENT Donald Trump’s first 20 days in office have been marked by a series of daily controversies, public outrage, and commendations.

On his first full day in office, he signed about 42 Executive Orders and issued multiple directives through the White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, who has continued to relay Trump’s directives and actions.

Some of these executive orders are rescinding dozens of former president Joe Biden’s executive orders, including on racial equity, protections for LGBTQ+ individuals, and artificial intelligence (AI).

The Trump-Vance administration prioritises key policies such as border security by reinstating strict immigration measures, enhancing deportation efforts, suspending refugee resettlement, and deploying military personnel, including the National Guard, to assist with border enforcement.

The White House stated that the administration aims to overhaul the federal bureaucracy by freezing non-essential hiring, rescinding diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programmes, and holding government workers accountable by requiring in-person attendance.

Additionally, the administration intends to enforce policies that define traditional gender identities and ban transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports.

These plans were not long in coming, as Trump has already set the ball rolling. During this period, he has instilled fear among immigrant (illegal) communities, including Nigerians, frozen U.S. aid and funding for global projects, withdrawn from the World Health Organization (WHO), dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and plans to ‘take over’ Gaza.

USAID ‘shut down’

In recent days, pressure from the Trump’s administration has fuelled many allegations around the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) projects. This includes allegations that USAID-funded reporting is biased or politically motivated and also embezzlement of public funds under execution of fake projects.

His planned dismantling of USAID could take hundreds of jobs worldwide as most of USAID’s staff have been placed on administrative leave.

Following Trump’s inauguration and the subsequent attack on the agency, USAID stated that thousands of employees would be put on leave, with the agency recalling its workers from missions across the world.

USAID supports health and emergency programmes in over 120 countries, including some of the world’s poorest regions and independent journalism in over 30 countries.

Taking over of Gaza

On Tuesday, February 4, Trump held a joint press conference with Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, where he said that the U.S. plans to take over the Gaza Strip to “dismantle and develop it.”

While unveiling the plan to Netanyahu, who visited the White House for a bilateral meeting, he also vowed to relocate the original inhabitants – the Palestinians – to neighbouring countries.

However, many people, especially in the Middle East, have described the plan as ethnic cleansing, with Hamas also strongly condemning the plan, saying it would only worsen chaos and tension in the region.

Cutting aid to South Africa

In what has been described as a retaliatory move by many, the U.S. president suspended all future funding to South Africa. Trump’s administration accused the South Africa government of confiscating land and mistreating certain groups.

Trump stated that the United States would withhold aid until these issues are thoroughly investigated; emphasising that such actions would not be tolerated.

However, in response, South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, while expressing his concerns over the development, stated that the recently signed expropriation law aimed to ensure equitable and just access to land in accordance with the country’s constitution, rather than to confiscate property.

Pulling out of WHO

Similarly, Trump, as part of his first executive orders, withdrew the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO).

The order reverses the Biden administration’s 2021 decision to rejoin the global health body, citing the WHO’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and alleged political influence from member states, including China, as key reasons for the withdrawal.

Under the order, all U.S. funding and resources to the WHO will be paused, and American personnel working with the organisation will be recalled.

Freezing HIV funding and subsequent lifting

Another move that sparked reaction, was the decision by the Trump’s government to halt U.S. foreign aid funding for 90 days, particularly for life-saving health programmes like the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

The funding freeze stemmed from an executive order signed by Trump on January 20, 2025, directing a review of all foreign aid programmes to align with his “America First” policy.

The ICIR reports that the proposed funding freeze was viewed as capable of putting millions of people, including Nigerian HIV patients, at immediate risk, with fears of treatment disruption and possible deterioration of the health of people with the virus.

However, after so much outrage, reactions and appeal, the U.S. reportedly exempted PEPFAR.

Pulling out of climate agreement

President Trump also pulled out the US from the Paris Climate Agreement.

The Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change. It was adopted by 196 parties at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP21) in Paris, France, on 12 December 2015, and entered into force on 4 November 2016.

Like several other orders, the move has sparked reactions, as critics warned it could weaken international cooperation on public health crises.

Redefining birthright citizenship

Trump has also given an order seeking to redefine birthright citizenship in the United States. The order sought to limit automatic citizenship to children born to parents who are U.S. citizens or permanent residents.

The ICIR reported that this policy shift has far-reaching implications for immigrant communities, particularly unlawful immigrants.

Redefining gender ideology

President Trump also enacted an executive order that redefines sex and gender within federal policies, aiming to diminish legal protections for transgender, nonbinary, and intersex individuals.

The directive mandates federal agencies to recognise only two sexes—male and female as assigned at birth—and to eliminate references to nonbinary identities. It also prohibits acknowledging gender identity as distinct from biological sex.

This policy shift has led to the removal of LGBTQ+ content from numerous federal websites, affecting resources related to health, education, and human rights, among others.

Keeping men out of women’s sports

On February 5, 2025, Trump issued another executive order “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports,” with the aim of prohibiting transgender women from participating in women’s sports teams.

The order mandates that educational institutions receiving federal funds must restrict women’s sports to individuals assigned female at birth, aligning with Title IX provisions.

This executive order has also elicited varied responses from different stakeholders.

Sanctioning ICC

The U.S president has also imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) in response to its arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant.

The ICC accused them of depriving Gaza civilians of essential needs during the Gaza war. The executive order authorises economic and travel sanctions against individuals involved in ICC investigations targeting U.S. citizens or allies, including Israel.

These measures include asset freezes and visa restrictions affecting ICC officials and their families.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

Parting way with UNHRC

Similarly, the United States has chosen to part ways with the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and a cessation of funding to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

New tariff law

Trump, on February 1, announced through his social media that he has implemented new tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

The new tariffs include a 25 per cent levy on imports from Mexico and Canada, with a reduced 10 per cent tariff specifically on Canadian energy products.

Also, a 10 per cent tariff was imposed on imports from China. He noted that the measures aim to address the pressing issues of illegal immigration and the proliferation of deadly drugs, such as fentanyl, which have been detrimental to American communities.