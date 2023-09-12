The ICIR commences training on Promoting Democratic Governance project

THE International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) has commenced training select journalists on Promoting Democratic Governance project.

Beneficiaries are from different newsrooms in Nigeria’s Northwest.

The three-day training is ongoing in Kano State, with participants drawn from print, online and broadcast media.

The Promoting Democratic Governance in Nigeria Project aims to strengthen the media capacity to promote transparency, accountability, and good governance in Nigeria through robust journalism.

The U.S. Embassy in Nigeria supports the Project under its “Public Diplomacy Small Grants Programme”.

In his opening remark, The ICIR’s Executive Director Dayo Aiyetan highlighted the importance of investigative journalism in today’s world, emphasizing its role in uncovering truth, exposing corruption, and holding those in power accountable.

Dayo Ayeitan, the Executive Director of The ICIR

Welcome address by U.S. Embassy Spokesman Robert Gabor highlighted the importance the United States places on the freedom of the press as a key component of democracy.

According to him, the First Amendment states, “Congress shall make no law…abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press.”

Robert Gabor, US Embassy Spokesperson

The organiser said in the past five years, the Centre had worked to build journalists’ capacity to undertake investigative, data-driven reporting, thus strengthening accountability and engendering effective service delivery for the welfare of the citizens, particularly at the sub-regional level.