ICIR announces successful candidates for Promoting Democratic Governance Project

Participants at The ICIR buusiness reporting training
Participants at The ICIR buusiness reporting training
Itoro ETUKUDO
Itoro ETUKUDO

The International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) has announced the successful candidates for its “Promoting Democratic Governance in Nigeria Project”.

The project aims to strengthen the capacity of the media to promote transparency, accountability and good governance in Nigeria, particularly in the Northwest and is supported by the United States (U.S) Embassy in Abuja under their “Public Diplomacy Small Grants Programme”.

Additionally, the project is set to allow Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to advocate with journalists in order to enable them to share information, data, and intelligence, which can be the basis for accountability and transparency reporting that both parties will work on in Northwest Nigeria. 

The project also aims to boost capabilities and offer financial backing to chosen journalists collaborating. The focus will be on producing investigative and data-driven articles addressing transparency and accountability concerns in the North West region of Nigeria.

The centre plans to enhance its ongoing efforts for open contracting and procurement by empowering journalists and CSOs. This empowerment involves strengthening their abilities in real-time investigative reporting to ensure accountability and transparency, thereby keeping the government responsible.

A total of 20 journalists have been selected across the Northwest states of Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa and Zamfara from print, electronic and digital media. The list of successful successful candidates and their respective organisations are as follows:

S/NNAMEORGANISATION
1.Musa RabiuHotPen Media
2. Idris Kamal IbrahimWikkiTimes
3.Abdulwaheed SofiullahiFreelancer
4.A’isha Ahmad Isma’ilAllnewsNG
5.Mohammed Bawa AbduljalilNigerian Television Authority (NTA) Birnin kebbi
6.Ahmad ShereefdeenThe News Digest Press
7.Abdulrasheed HammadFreelancer
8. Bello Bahara HafsatPremier Radio
9. Adamu IbrahimNew Nigerian Newspaper 
10.Shehu Muhammed ShehuGarkuwa FM 95.5 Sokoto
11.Annagu FrancisThe Nigerian Voice
12.Muhammad Abubakar TahirBlueprint Manhaja Newspaper
13. Suleiman Shafa’atuRMTimes Newspaper
14.Aminu AlhussainiVision FM Sokoto 92.5
15.Ekwenugo Nonye JulietLeadership Newspaper 
16.Bello Abdulrazak KauraRadio Nigeria (Pride FM Gusau)
17. Saidu KhadijatThe Nation Newspaper (Vintage Press Limited)
18.Adamu Sadiq Daily Trust
19.Usman Salihu Danjuma ZulaihaKano Focus Newspaper
20.Adamu Mustapha YauriNews Agency of Nigeria (NAN)
Table showing names of successful candidates


Itoro ETUKUDO

