27 C
Abuja
HomeMedia Opportunities
Media Opportunities

The ICIR seek entries for its Promoting Democratic Governance project

Blessing OTOIBHI
Blessing OTOIBHI
Selected participants at the ongoing #OCRP training
Selected participants at the ongoing #OCRP training

Related

THE International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) is inviting applications from suitable and qualified journalists for its “Promoting Democratic Governance in Nigeria Project”.

The Promoting Democratic Governance in Nigeria Project aims to strengthen the capacity
of the media to promote transparency, accountability, and good governance in Nigeria,
particularly in the Northwest.

The Project is supported by the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria under its “Public Diplomacy Small Grants Programme”.

The application is for journalists in media houses in the Northwest states of Sokoto,
Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa, and Zamfara across print, electronic and digital
media.  Twenty journalists will be selected.

The project will build capacity and provide financial support for selected journalists to
work with Civil Society Organizations and the ICIR to undertake investigative and
data-driven reports on transparency and accountability issues.

Candidates with a minimum of two years experience practising as journalists working in
print, electronic, and online media from the Northwest geo-political zone can apply. They
would be expected to report on accountability issues in their respective states. Freelancers
with a track record of critical reporting are also welcome.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    Intending journalists must provide proof of prior critical reporting in the last 12 months.
    Applications are therefore requested from journalists who meet the stipulated eligibility
    criteria.

    Being a gender-inclusive organisation, the Centre strongly encourages qualified female
    journalists to apply.

    The organiser says in the last five years, the Centre has worked to build the capacity for journalists to undertake investigative, data-driven reporting, thus strengthening accountability and engendering effective service delivery for the welfare of the citizens, particularly at the sub-regional level.

    The deadline for the submission of applications is August 18, 2023. interested applicants can apply here.

    Blessing OTOIBHI

    Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    News

    Lagos Assembly sets up committee to probe elevator accident at government hospital

    THE Lagos State House of Assembly inaugurated an eight-member committee to probe an elevator...
    Sports

    Zambia’s head coach accused of sexual misconduct

    THE head coach of Zambia, Bruce Mwape, has been accused of sexual assault over...
    News

    Tinubu writes Senate, seeks support to deploy troops to Niger

    PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has informed the National Assembly about ECOWAS plan to deploy military...
    News

    Tinubu withdraws Shetty’s nomination as minister, adds Keyamo

    PRESIDENT Bola Ahmed Tinubu has written to the Senate to replace a ministerial nominee...
    Business and Economy

    Augmentin, Ammoxil, others to cost more as GSK exits Nigeria

    PRESCRIBABLE medicines produced by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), a British multinational pharmaceutical Group, like Augmentin, Amoxil...

    Most Read

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Lagos Assembly sets up committee to probe elevator accident at government hospital

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.