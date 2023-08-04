The ICIR seek entries for its Promoting Democratic Governance project

THE International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR) is inviting applications from suitable and qualified journalists for its “Promoting Democratic Governance in Nigeria Project”.

The Promoting Democratic Governance in Nigeria Project aims to strengthen the capacity

of the media to promote transparency, accountability, and good governance in Nigeria,

particularly in the Northwest.

The Project is supported by the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria under its “Public Diplomacy Small Grants Programme”.

The application is for journalists in media houses in the Northwest states of Sokoto,

Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Jigawa, and Zamfara across print, electronic and digital

media. Twenty journalists will be selected.

The project will build capacity and provide financial support for selected journalists to

work with Civil Society Organizations and the ICIR to undertake investigative and

data-driven reports on transparency and accountability issues.

Candidates with a minimum of two years experience practising as journalists working in

print, electronic, and online media from the Northwest geo-political zone can apply. They

would be expected to report on accountability issues in their respective states. Freelancers

with a track record of critical reporting are also welcome.

Intending journalists must provide proof of prior critical reporting in the last 12 months.

Applications are therefore requested from journalists who meet the stipulated eligibility

criteria.

Being a gender-inclusive organisation, the Centre strongly encourages qualified female

journalists to apply.

The organiser says in the last five years, the Centre has worked to build the capacity for journalists to undertake investigative, data-driven reporting, thus strengthening accountability and engendering effective service delivery for the welfare of the citizens, particularly at the sub-regional level.

The deadline for the submission of applications is August 18, 2023. interested applicants can apply here.