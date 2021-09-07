24.6 C
ACOS Alliance calls for application for media safety training

Blessing Otoibhi
The ACOS Alliance, in partnership with the Arab Reporters for Investigative Journalism (ARIJ) and the Gulf Center for Human Rights (GCHR), is offering free access to a safety training course provided online by experienced media safety trainers at Silk Road Training.

The programme is slated for  October 18, 2021 to November 17, 2021.

The programme aims to expose journalists to safety challenges in their work to be better prepared when faced with issues that threaten their safety in the course of their work.

The course offers a combination of  structured learning methodology within a group as well as  self-paced learning.

The course is available in English and Arabic.

According to the partners, participants will engage with online study using videos, interactive presentations, quizzes and course downloads. Each participant will  have access to modules covering: Trauma First Aid, Civil Unrest and Terrorism, Personal Security and Travel Safety (including digital security and gender security considerations) and Frontline Conflict Safety.

The course will also address legal and psychosocial safety aspects.

The partners also say that the online course includes a series of five live webinars that offer interactive scenarios covering life saving first aid, civil unrest, frontline conflict safety and digital security.

On completion, each participant will receive a certificate.

The academy says that priority will be  given to those who have not undergone a safety training course before.

Also, the door for participation will be open to freelance journalists who need to refresh their memory.

Interested applicants can fill the form here. The deadline for the submission of applications is September 30  2021

 

 

Blessing Otoibhi

ACOS Alliance calls for application for media safety training

Advertisement
