ACOS Alliance calls for application for media safety training

The programme is slated for October 18, 2021 to November 17, 2021.

The programme aims to expose journalists to safety challenges in their work to be better prepared when faced with issues that threaten their safety in the course of their work.

The course offers a combination of structured learning methodology within a group as well as self-paced learning.

The course is available in English and Arabic.

According to the partners, participants will engage with online study using videos, interactive presentations, quizzes and course downloads. Each participant will have access to modules covering: Trauma First Aid, Civil Unrest and Terrorism, Personal Security and Travel Safety (including digital security and gender security considerations) and Frontline Conflict Safety.

The course will also address legal and psychosocial safety aspects.

The partners also say that the online course includes a series of five live webinars that offer interactive scenarios covering life saving first aid, civil unrest, frontline conflict safety and digital security.

- Advertisement -

On completion, each participant will receive a certificate.

The academy says that priority will be given to those who have not undergone a safety training course before.

Also, the door for participation will be open to freelance journalists who need to refresh their memory.

Interested applicants can fill the form here. The deadline for the submission of applications is September 30 2021

Author



Blessing Otoibhi