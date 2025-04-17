back to top

Earth journalism network offers grants for environmental reporting

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Media Opportunities
EJN logo used for illustration
Itoroabasi Uduak Udo
Itoroabasi Uduak Udo

The Earth Journalism Network (EJN) is offering reporting grants between €1,000–€2,000 to support in-depth journalism on biodiversity. The aim is to improve public access to reliable, impactful coverage on the biodiversity crisis, threats to ecosystems, and innovative conservation solutions.

This grant welcomes ambitious story pitches that use multimedia, investigative, cross-border, or data-driven approaches to explore biodiversity and conservation. Themes include wildlife trafficking, environmental crimes, urban conservation, biodiversity credits, green/blue economies, innovative conservation efforts, and the impact of new policies or emerging threats.

Applications are open to journalists worldwide, with a focus on biodiversity-rich regions and underrepresented countries like those in West Africa, Central America, the Caribbean.


     

     

    Journalists in any medium, including freelancers and early-career reporters, are eligible.

    Proposals must be in English, and group submissions are allowed under a single lead applicant responsible for communications and fund management to journalists globally, especially from West Africa, Central America, and biodiversity-rich regions.

    Applications close on April 29, 2025.

    Click here to apply.

    Author Page

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement