Earth journalism network offers grants for environmental reporting

The Earth Journalism Network (EJN) is offering reporting grants between €1,000–€2,000 to support in-depth journalism on biodiversity. The aim is to improve public access to reliable, impactful coverage on the biodiversity crisis, threats to ecosystems, and innovative conservation solutions.

This grant welcomes ambitious story pitches that use multimedia, investigative, cross-border, or data-driven approaches to explore biodiversity and conservation. Themes include wildlife trafficking, environmental crimes, urban conservation, biodiversity credits, green/blue economies, innovative conservation efforts, and the impact of new policies or emerging threats.

Applications are open to journalists worldwide, with a focus on biodiversity-rich regions and underrepresented countries like those in West Africa, Central America, the Caribbean.

Journalists in any medium, including freelancers and early-career reporters, are eligible.

Proposals must be in English, and group submissions are allowed under a single lead applicant responsible for communications and fund management to journalists globally, especially from West Africa, Central America, and biodiversity-rich regions.

Applications close on April 29, 2025.