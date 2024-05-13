African Fact-Checking Awards open application 

Africa Check, a project of the AFP Foundation, is accepting applications for the African Fact-Checking Awards. The awards honour journalism that exposes misleading claims made by public figures and institutions.
Works must be original pieces of fact-checking journalism first published or broadcast by a media house based in Africa between July 1, 2023, and July 14, 2024. Entries may have been published or broadcast in French or English.
Read Also:
- Institute holds webinar on how journalists can use Palmwatch
- Media Monitoring Africa accepts application for Isu Elihle awards
- Documentary Film Fellowship open for Nigerians
The categories are fact-check of the year by a working journalist, fact-check of the year by a professional fact-checker, and fact-check of the year by a student. The working journalist and professional fact-checker will receive US$3,000, while the runners-up will be awarded US$1,500. The student journalist winner will receive US$2,000 and the runner-up US$1,000.
The deadline is July 14.
To apply click here