African Fact-Checking Awards open application 

Blessing Muonwe
Africa Check, a project of the AFP Foundation, is accepting applications for the African Fact-Checking Awards. The awards honour journalism that exposes misleading claims made by public figures and institutions.

Works must be original pieces of fact-checking journalism first published or broadcast by a media house based in Africa between July 1, 2023, and July 14, 2024. Entries may have been published or broadcast in French or English.


     

     

    The categories are fact-check of the year by a working journalist, fact-check of the year by a professional fact-checker, and fact-check of the year by a student. The working journalist and professional fact-checker will receive US$3,000, while the runners-up will be awarded US$1,500. The student journalist winner will receive US$2,000 and the runner-up US$1,000.

    The deadline is July 14.

    To apply click here

     

