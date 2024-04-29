Documentary Film Fellowship open for Nigerians

THE StoryMi Academy, in collaboration with the French Embassy in Nigeria, launches the second edition of the StoryMi Documentary Film Fellowship.
This six-month programme offers intensive training for filmmakers.
Selected fellows will gain invaluable skills through workshops and mentorship, network with industry professionals, receive support in developing their documentary proposal, and receive a grant to produce their short films. They will also get a chance to attend a prestigious international film festival.
Read Also:
- ILO opens media contest on voices against child labour
- Three Nollywood films to screen at 2024 Joburg Film Festival
- UNESCO invites journalists to annual World Press Freedom Day conference
All travel and accommodation costs for in-person sessions and film festival attendance will be covered by StoryMi Academy.
Nigerian documentary filmmakers, ages 20 to 35, can apply for a fellowship.
The deadline is May 3.
To check for eligibility click here
To apply click here