Documentary Film Fellowship open for Nigerians

Media Opportunities
Blessing Muonwe
Blessing Muonwe

THE StoryMi Academy, in collaboration with the French Embassy in Nigeria, launches the second edition of the StoryMi Documentary Film Fellowship.

This six-month programme offers intensive training for filmmakers.

Selected fellows will gain invaluable skills through workshops and mentorship, network with industry professionals, receive support in developing their documentary proposal, and receive a grant to produce their short films. They will also get a chance to attend a prestigious international film festival.

All travel and accommodation costs for in-person sessions and film festival attendance will be covered by StoryMi Academy.

     

     

    Nigerian documentary filmmakers, ages 20 to 35, can apply for a fellowship. 

    The deadline is May 3.

    To check for eligibility click here

    To apply click here

