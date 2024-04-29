Documentary Film Fellowship open for Nigerians

THE StoryMi Academy, in collaboration with the French Embassy in Nigeria, launches the second edition of the StoryMi Documentary Film Fellowship.

This six-month programme offers intensive training for filmmakers.

Selected fellows will gain invaluable skills through workshops and mentorship, network with industry professionals, receive support in developing their documentary proposal, and receive a grant to produce their short films. They will also get a chance to attend a prestigious international film festival.

All travel and accommodation costs for in-person sessions and film festival attendance will be covered by StoryMi Academy.

Nigerian documentary filmmakers, ages 20 to 35, can apply for a fellowship.

The deadline is May 3.

To check for eligibility click here

To apply click here