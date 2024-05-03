Institute holds webinar on how journalists can use Palmwatch

PalmWatch and the University of Chicago Data Science Institute will host a training webinar to teach journalists on how to use its new tool for reporting.

PalmWatch is a new open-access tool that offers a uniquely comprehensive and detailed picture of global palm oil supply chains.

The speakers will answer questions journalists may have about PalmWatch and its use.

The webinar will be held in English on May 7.

To register click here.