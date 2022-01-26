American Geophysical Union hosts science journalism awards

— 1 min read

THE American Geophysical Union (AGU) seeks entries into its three science journalism awards.

The David Perlman Award for Excellence in Science Journalism (news) recognises excellence in science news reporting, generally produced under deadline pressure of one week or less.

The Walter Sullivan Award for Excellence in Science Journalism (Features) recognises excellence in science feature reporting, generally produced under a deadline of longer than one week.

The Robert C. Cowen Award for Sustained Achievement in Science Journalism is given to journalists who have made significant, lasting, outstanding, and consistent contributions to Earth and space science journalism. Self-nominations are accepted.

Journalists who cover science can enter this contest.

The organisers say works for the news and features awards must have been published or broadcast in 2021. Entries must be in English or include an English translation.

All winners will receive a trip to attend the AGU Fall Meeting and more. The winners of the news and features awards will also receive US$5,000.

AGU says,” Science communication is essential to promoting discovery in Earth and space science. Our three journalism awards recognise excellence in science journalism for news, features, and sustained achievement.”

The submission of the application deadline is April 1, 2022. Interested applicants can submit entry here.