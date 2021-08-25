ARIJ to host annual forum for journalists, students

This year’s theme is ‘Journalism & Accountability in a Disrupted World.’

The forum features keynote sessions to discuss the role of journalists amid recent global disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Journalists will learn how to counter the legal, political, professional, economic, and societal challenges hindering their role as the ‘Fourth Estate” in ensuring accountability.

According to ARIJ, the event offers opportunities to network with leaders of Arab and global investigative journalism movements, as well as television broadcasters, technology companies, and universities from around the globe.

It is also an opportunity to boost reporting skills, learn new tools, and get acquainted with the latest trends in investigative reporting.

ARIJ also said journalists, activists and students were invited to attend this virtual event.

ARIJ’s annual forum is the biggest gathering in the MENA region for investigative journalists and supporters of independent media

Interested persons can fill the form here.

The deadline for the submission of applications is September 12,2021.