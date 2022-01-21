SND opens application for News Design Creative Competition.

— 1 min read

THE Society for News Design (SND) is accepting entries for its Best of News Design Creative Competition.

Its annual creative competition recognises excellence in print and digital storytelling, graphics, and social media, with a goal of identifying the best visual journalism that pushes the boundaries of design and technology.

Media publications can submit a creative news design to compete for an award

Digital categories include story page design, information graphics, page elements, and more.

Print categories include the world’s best-designed newspaper, section design, page design, and more.

All entries must have been originally published between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021.

Print entry fees are US$20 for single-page entries and US$35 for multiple-page entries. Digital entry fees are US$25 for single URL entries and US$40 for multiple URL entries.

SND says, “We expanded the types of work we will judge this year, some of the categories have been reworked, or the descriptions have been rewritten to give you a better idea of what to enter where, while other categories are brand new.”

The submission of the entry deadline is January 31, 2022. Interested applicants can submit it here.