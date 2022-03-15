Dataphyte offers 2022 media fellowship

— 1 min read

A MEDIA research and data analytics organisation Dataphyte in partnership with The Interactive Initiative for Social Impact is inviting applications for its 2022 DATAPHYTE Media Fellowship.

The programme seeks to highlight issues in the following areas: policy-focused data-driven articles, security, health, energy, agriculture, elections, climate change, natural resource governance and post-oil revenue options for Nigeria.

It will also emphasise data and digital privacy advocacy. A special focus on less-reported regions like the North-East, South-South and South-East is encouraged.

Fellows will have access to training and mentorship, data and resources in data journalism and $250 monthly stipend.

The fellowship will last for three months and journalists, media professionals, researchers and analysts in the data journalism sector are strongly advised to apply.

The deadline for submission of applications is March 31, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.