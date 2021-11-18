The Interactive appoints Adenike Aloba as Programme Director

— 1 min read

THE Interactive, a civic technology organisation that uses interactive media and technological tools to change practices and policies that empower vulnerable and under-served groups, has appointed Adenike Aloba as Programme Director.

Adenike, a renowned communications and media development professional, also doubles as the Managing Editor of Dataphyte, the media and research program of the organisation.

Adenike’s appointment comes at a perfect time as the organisation concentrates on its successes and products launched in the first two years of its existence.

Dataphyte’s Founder and Executive Director Joshua Olufemi said beyond her expertise and experience, Adenike’s appointment is a win for women in the media as she becomes the first female managing editor of a data journalism platform in the whole of Africa.

“Adenike possesses a breadth of knowledge and skills that bring practical consequence to her work,” Olufemi said.

Adenike, a graduate of Mass Communication from the University of Lagos, has broad competence and experience in Media Development, People, Process and Project Management and Strategic Communications.

Her experience includes delivering media solutions via the development and execution of cut-through-the-clutter programs/projects that generate the kind of impact necessary for the issue of focus, thus creating contemporary yet culturally conscious media products.

- Advertisement -

She is also a media strategist, expert trainer and facilitator with subject matter expertise and a unique teaching style.

She was formerly a Project Manager at Impact Pointe Consultancy Limited, a social enterprise, connecting private sector actors and actions to Sustainable Development Goals.

Before this role, she was Program Manager with the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism, where she led the Humanitarian Program and the Media Monitoring Project.