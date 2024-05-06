Media Monitoring Africa accepts application for Isu Elihle awards

Media Monitoring Africa, in partnership with UNICEF, is accepting applications for the Isu Elihle Awards. These awards aim to encourage journalists to highlight issues that are faced by children on the continent.

Submitted story ideas can be targeted at any mainstream news medium such as TV, radio, or online.

The top six story ideas will receive financial support for research and development into publishable news items. Journalists behind these ideas will each receive guaranteed financial support of ZAR10,000.

The final stories will be ranked and the final cash prizes will be awarded. The overall winner will receive ZAR25,000; first runner-up ZAR15,000; second runner-up ZAR10,000; and the Mandy Rossouw Category will receive between ZAR10,000 and ZAR25,000.

African journalists can submit story ideas and compete for cash prizes.

The deadline is May 30.

To apply click here.